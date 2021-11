BRISTOL - A New Haven man has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he drunkenly crashed a car on Middle Street with two young children in the vehicle. Jose Ayala, 34, appeared before a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of operating under the influence with a passenger under 18 in the car and failure to keep route on a curve or hill.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO