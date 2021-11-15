ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Introduces His New Beauty Brand Pleasing: 'It's About Helping You Feel Beautiful'

By Kaitlyn Frey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles fanatics have something very exciting to look forward to. The boundary-pushing pop star, 27, announced his very own beauty brand, Pleasing, available beginning today for pre-order and officially dropping on Nov. 29. Blurring the binary boundaries, Styles' gender-neutral brand is inspired by the things he uses in...

Comments / 43

lifestyle matters
3d ago

A actress with kids is actually dating this man. I wonder how their bio dad feels. and, it's not about sexuality. because, I know Prince was straight. but, it's about imagery. and, the confusion of this look to small children.

Reply(1)
14
Nyla Nelson
2d ago

This is too funny that Harry Styles is gay when yrs ago he had teenage girls all over him when he was in the One Direction band. Just goes to show you what Hollywood or music producers promote is Not Reality but a perception they want you to believe

Reply(2)
13
Lyon Around
3d ago

It's just a matter of time before he confesses he's a lactating person trapped inside a cis genders body. lmao

Reply(1)
11
