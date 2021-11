STATELINE (WIFR) - It’s a billion dollar business and no state capitalizes more on American’s obsession with everything pumpkin than the Land of Lincoln. Each year the U.S. produces about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin for such fall favorites as bread, soups, pies and coffee. Illinois is the leading pumpkin producer in not only the united states, but the world. Alan Walters is a professor of vegetable science and breeding at Southern Illinois University. And one of the only scientists studying the effects of warming temperatures on pumpkins. Walters says Illinois is projected to increase its average temperature as much as 14 degrees by the end of the 21st century.

