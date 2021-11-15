ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Police Free Possum After It Held Woman 'Hostage' in Her Home

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A woman in New Zealand recently had a frightening encounter with a possum that reportedly "held her hostage."

While possums are generally known to be pests, the marsupials appear to carry an especially negative reputation in New Zealand. According to the island nation's Department of Conservation (DOC), the "common brushtail possum...was first introduced to New Zealand from Australia in 1837 to establish a fur trade."

Their populations have since spread through much of the country and pose significant threats to native wildlife. "They occur in high numbers and their own predators, such as feral cats, do not have much effect on controlling possum population size," noted the agency.

Te Ara: The Encyclopedia of New Zealand went so far as to call possums "the country's most damaging animal pest" due to the ongoing "havoc" they "[wreak]...on native forests."

"Not only do possums destroy forests," added the online resource , "they also infect cattle with bovine tuberculosis, threatening the country's valuable dairy industry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YH9zW_0cxLRr1100

According to the New Zealand Herald , the unnamed woman, located in the South Island city of Dunedin, called local police after the possum appeared at her front door.

Whenever the woman would try to leave her house and approach her car, the possum would charge at her, reported Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen to the news outlet. In response, the woman would flee and retreat back into her home.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. on Sunday night. As they approached the residence, they found the possum in question—a juvenile that, upon the authorities' arrival, climbed up one of the officer's legs.

The creature was captured and released in the wild "to prevent further citizen harassment," reported Dinnessen, per the Guardian . Police believe that the juvenile possum had either been recently separated from its mother or was an escaped pet.

The Guardian also spoke to veterinarian and animal behavior expert Dr. Rachael Stratton about the incident. She believed that the possum's aggressive behavior was likely fear-motivated, rather than aggressive. "The typical thing for most wild animals would be to run away," said Dr. Stratton. "Unless, as it's a juvenile, it is perhaps still learning how to deal with threats."

The possum isn't the only animal to have caused recent incidents of chaos. On Saturday, a video posted on TikTok showed a bear casually strolling into a Lake Tahoe-area 7-Eleven and using its hand sanitizer machine. By Sunday, the clip had been viewed 5 million times.

Comments / 26

I Believe John 14:6
3d ago

I have them come in and stay on my porch alot with my 11 cats they seem to get along great with winter coming on I would never turn them away

Reply(1)
10
Marshall Brown
3d ago

when I lived in Louisiana, I came home one night and got out of my car. when I went to open the gate, a possum was right there and it won't let me get to the gate to open it. I had to sit in my car until it decided move on.

Reply(8)
3
Related
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Fur Trade#Police Sergeant#Possum#The New Zealand Herald#Guardian
UPI News

Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman having a cigarette on her front porch was approached by a wandering bear that licked her on the hand. Melanie Porter said she was smoking and sitting in a chair on her front porch Thursday night in Quesnel when she spotted movement in her front yard that she initially thought was a neighborhood cat.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
New York Post

Poacher trampled to death by elephant in South African national park

A suspected poacher is believed to have been trampled to death by an elephant after the man’s mangled body was found in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, a park spokesman said on Saturday. The body was discovered by national park rangers during an intelligence operation intended to prevent poachings in...
ANIMALS
ourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Bear Approaches, Licks Woman's Hand as She Sits Terrified on Porch

The woman was on her phone when the furry guest visited her backyard!. A woman from Quesnel, British Columbia, recently shared her hair-raising encounter with wildlife last week. Melanie Porter was out on her porch for a quick smoke break and browsing TikTok when she noticed something in her front yard. Initially, she thought it to be the neighborhood cat, but it was not ... No, it was much bigger than a cat.
ANIMALS
WEKU

An Australian zoo acquires a venomous, fanged 'megaspider' and is searching for more

This is your creepy-crawly warning. Read on at your own risk. A zoo in Australia has acquired what officials there say is the largest funnel web spider they've ever seen. Measuring in at 8 centimeters (a little more than 3 inches), the so-called megaspider possesses a potentially deadly bite with fangs strong enough to pierce through a human fingernail.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo said zookeepers were shocked when an anonymous donation turned out to be a massive funnel-web spider dubbed "Megaspider" by the facility. The Australian Reptile Park said someone in the Sydney or New South Wales coastal area anonymously donated a spider in a small plastic food container, and keepers were taken aback to discover the arachnid inside it was a funnel-web spider with a body that measured 1.9 inches long.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
69K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy