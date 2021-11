Novak Djokovic has started his 346th week as the world no. 1. Having picked up 3 of the 4 grand slams this year, he has now caught up with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. On Sunday, he defeated newly acquired foe Daniil Medvedev to win his 6th Paris Masters title at Bercy, France. With this win, he overtook Rafael Nadal with most Masters 1000 titles. Earlier, they were tied with 36 each. Prior to that, in the semifinals, he had defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to secure his 7th year-end world no. 1 ranking, another world record.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO