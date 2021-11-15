Bernie Sanders Is Only a Year Younger Than Patrick Leahy, With No Plans to Retire

MAY NOT BE BY CHOICE — It was not as dramatic as the time he told The Joker, “We’re not intimidated by thugs,” but Sen. Patrick Leahy announced today that he’s retiring from the body he has spent more than four decades in. Leahy is likely to be replaced by a Democrat, but there are going to be more than a few new faces in the Senate after the 2022 midterms, and his retirement is a good occasion to talk about why Democrats are worried about losing their majority.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO