Missouri State

Missouri Town With 82 Residents to No Longer Be U.S. Population Center After 2020 Census

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After every once-a-decade U.S. census, a new population center is decided. This year could show the smallest movement since the...

Hoptown Chronicle

AFG picks site in Missouri for beef processing plant

American Foods Group, the Wisconsin company that had considered building a 500,000-square-foot beef processing plant that would employ more than 1,300 workers in Christian County, has chosen a site in Warren County, Missouri. The office of Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson announced the selection in a press release Tuesday. “Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Gets a Little Earthquake, as a (Terrifying) Treat

A minor earthquake with an epicenter near Poplar Bluff struck Missouri Wednesday night and sent tremors that were felt across much the state, including more than 100 miles away in metro St. Louis. Registered as a magnitude 4.0 by U.S. Geological survey, the quake's occurrence in the New Madrid seismic...
MISSOURI STATE
The Atlantic

Rural America’s False Sense of Security

Every few months throughout the pandemic, Wesley Thompson, a communications consultant in Washington, D.C., has driven to Indiana with his wife and two kids to visit his parents. He wanted to escape COVID cabin fever and give his 4- and 2-year-old some room to run around, which they could do more easily in his parents’ small town.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 4

This is the center of population in Utah, according to Census data

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Ever wanted to stand in the heart of Utah? No, it isn’t Salt Lake City or in Sanpete County as you may guess. Since the first census in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.
UTAH STATE
nbc15.com

Meat processing plant could bring 1,300 jobs to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company says it plans to build a meat processing plant that could bring 1,300 jobs to eastern Missouri. Government and company officials said Tuesday American Food Groups would build a plant next year between Wright City and Foristell if a final agreement is signed.
MISSOURI STATE
#U S Census Bureau#Missouri Ozarks#The U S Census Bureau#The Associated Press#Americans#The Census Bureau#Fort Leonard Wood
fox4kc.com

The new ‘heart’ of America is in this Missouri city

ST. LOUIS – The ‘heart’ of America is near Hartville, Missouri according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The town of 600 is in central southern Missouri. Every 10 years the Census Bureau calculated the “center of population” which is an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the United States that would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. This point represents the average location of where people in the United States live.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS CITY OF O’FALLON, MISSOURI #21-076 EMERGENCY HOMELESS PREVENTION PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the City of O’Fallon will receive Statements of Qualifications clearly marked “Emergency Homeless Prevention Program” on or before 12:00 PM CST, December 14, 2021 to City of O’Fallon Attn: Julie Moellering, Purchasing Agent 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon, MO 63366. There will be no public opening of the statements of qualifications. Documents are available at http://www.ofallon.mo.us/ bid-opportunities The City reserves the right to reject any and all submittals, or to advertise for new submittals if deemed necessary.
O'FALLON, MO
kttn.com

Poverty levels released for counties in northern Missouri

Poverty rates have been released on a county-by-county basis across Missouri. The statistics are based on the most recent U.S. Census data comparing population and income. The information shows Grundy County has a poverty rate of 18.7%, which means eighteen point seven percent of the Grundy County population is at or falls below, 100 percent of the federal poverty level. The Grundy County statistic compares to a poverty rate of 17.1 percent in a report released in 2017.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Least Obese County

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. An estimated 35% or more of adults had obesity in 16 states, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Most of these states are in the South and Midwest. Obesity levels vary nationwide, and America’s least obese county is Teton County, Wyoming. The cost of […]
HEALTH
