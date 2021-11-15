ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Food Bank Destroyed in Alleged Arson Days After Delivery of Thanksgiving Turkeys

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman faces charges of arson and criminal mischief after she placed a lit cigarette on paper products surrounding the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky food pantry destroyed by arson, just two weeks before Thanksgiving, police say

A central Kentucky food pantry that helps feed hundreds of people each month has been destroyed by an arson fire less than two weeks before Thanksgiving, officials said. After the blaze on Sunday, the Garrard County Food Pantry was deemed a total loss after Sunday’s blaze, said Gregory Cash, who helps run the pantry. He told news outlets that 200 Thanksgiving turkeys that were brought in the day before were among the items destroyed.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Garrard County Food Pantry needs donations after arson

LANCASTER, Ky. — Residents in Lancaster are coming together to replace food items for the Garrard County Food Pantry after a fire Sunday morning. The director of the program, Gregory Cash says it still feels unreal. “It’s not really hitting me. Honestly, I went home last night and walked in...
LANCASTER, KY
International Business Times

Kentucky Food Pantry Fire Burns Down 100 Thanksgiving Turkeys, Woman Arrested For Arson

A Kentucky food pantry fire resulted in "total loss" after over 100 turkeys were burned down Saturday morning. The cops have arrested a woman in connection with the fire. The blaze erupted right before 10 a.m. Sunday at the food bank located in Garrard County, WLEX-TV reported, citing Lancaster City Fire and Rescue. A woman, identified as Debra Smalling, suspected to have started the fire, was arrested subsequently.
LANCASTER, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
harrodsburgherald.com

Arson Wipes Out Thanksgiving Dinners At Garrard County Food Pantry

Holiday Charity Drive for Garrard County Food Pantry. First responders are trying to help the Garrard County Food Pantry save Thanksgiving for needy families in that county. The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post is teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department for a special collection event. The food pantry was...
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Food Bank requests record number of turkeys before Thanksgiving

Amid the ongoing pandemic and ever-changing supply chain shortage, the Food Bank for Larimer County has an even greater need for turkey donations than usual. According to a Nov. 15 media advisory, this year’s Tour de Turkey is “the most challenging turkey drive in (the food bank’s) operational history, and the organization is calling on all who are able to donate a frozen turkey, ham or whole chicken on or before Nov. 18.”
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Christmas Gifts#Food Bank Destroyed#Lex 18#The First Southern Bank#The Associated Press#Wkyt Tv
Oneida Dispatch

Snapshot: Special Thanksgiving delivery to Utica Food Pantry

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, members of the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Utica College Football team, and representatives from Oneida County Farm Bureau, picked up 5,000 pounds of locally grown Potatoes today that will be distributed next week as part of the Utica Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving Dinners for needy families in the Utica area. The potatoes were grown locally at the Simmons Farm located in Vernon Center and were purchased at a discounted rate. The funding to purchase the potatoes was provided jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The members of the Utica College Football team assisted at the farm with the loading of the potatoes and the unloading of them at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica, where they will be stored until next week when they will be part of the 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners that will be distributed by the Utica Food Pantry.
UTICA, NY
bee-news.com

Food Bank needs turkeys!

Senior/Social Services Director JoAnn Cappelletti is asking for turkey donations so food bank clients can cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Demand this year is higher than ever; as of November 5, she needs 35 more turkeys. She has freezer space at Shepardson Community Center, so donations can be dropped off...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Food Bank
bizwest.com

Elder Construction to collect turkeys for food bank

WINDSOR — Elder Construction Inc. will collect turkeys on Wednesday to help the Food Bank of Larimer County with food supplies for holiday tables. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of...
WINDSOR, CO
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
hngn.com

New York Trooper Charged After 11-Year-Old Girl Died When He Intentionally Rammed His Cruiser into Her Dad's Car

A New York state trooper has been charged with the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl after reportedly ramming her family's SUV with his police cruiser. In Ulster County Court on Wednesday, Christopher Baldner was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and reckless endangerment in the December 2020 collision that killed Monica Goods, 11.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
69K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy