ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What Do The 'Dancing With the Stars' 2021 Winners Get? Prize Revealed

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "Dancing with the Stars" final is fast approaching—but what do the winning couple actually take home with them? Newsweek has everything you need to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Why were Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 featured two different eliminations right before the semifinals, and with that, Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen are gone. So why did the voting public choose to send these two out of the competition at this point? It does feel like this is the proper time to dive into that a little bit more.
TV SHOWS
toofab.com

These Celebrities Were Forced To Quit Dancing With The Stars

Mini strokes, broken bones and divorce all played a role in the exits of these stars. "Dancing With The Stars" may seem like it's just sequins and smiles but behind the scenes, it's a tough competition. The celebrities that take part in the show are often pushed to their mental...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Nev Schulman
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Justina Machado
Person
Nelly
Person
Joey Lawrence
Person
Erin Andrews
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. During the most recent horror-themed episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was eliminated. I was horrified- Kenya seemed fine with the judges’ decision. Influencer Olivia Jade has created quite a stir in the ballroom, and not just because of her dancing. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
laconiadailysun.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Says Olivia Jade ‘Has More Than Proven Herself’

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, the judges were forced to choose between saving beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and her pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, or Spice Girl Melanie C and her pro, Gleb Savchenko from elimination in the dance competition reality series. Judge Len Goodman cast the deciding vote opting to keep the former duo.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#The Big Prize#Tv Insider#Ballroom#Reality Tv#Parade Com#Abc#Fox Sports#Radio Host#American Idol
Esquire

'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Revealed His True Feelings About Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer

Never in his wildest dreams did Matt Amodio ever imagine he would join Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in the game show’s records book. But by the end of his historic 38-game winning streak, Matt was ecstatic to hear from both prodigies when they congratulated him for achieving incredible milestones. Now, he’s looking forward to meeting them in person one day, perhaps on the Jeopardy! stage for a friendly matchup.
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

Are We Loving Kenya Moore’s New Short Hairdo?

On this weeks Dancing With The Stars, Kenya Moore hit the dance floor wearing a short hairdo! The former beauty queen switched her look up on Season 30 and paid homage to a certain Pinky Lady “Rizzo”! It was “Grease Night” on the dancing competition show and I thought she pulled her look off with style and pizazz!
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Major Set Rule

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba did not fall off a chair during Janet Jackson Night, but she did leave the judge's table in a brief moment that had fans buzzing on Twitter. After her former The Talk co-star Amanda Kloots performed, Inaba ran from her seat to give the contestant a hug. Some fans accused Inaba of showing favoritism, but Kloots and her pro dance partner Alan Bersten have earned strong scores from all the judges throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks' Latest Awkward Exchange Has Fans Cringing

Tyra Banks is going strong in her second season as Dancing With the Stars host. Although, during Monday night's episode, she had a bit of an awkward moment with judge Bruno Tonioli. After Olivia Jade Giannulli's performance to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls," Tonioli remarked that there was no "fat" in her routine. In response, Banks played on the title of the song and said that Giannulli was performing for those out there who could relate to Queen's track, including herself. On Twitter, DWTS viewers weren't very appreciative of the fact that Banks inserted herself in that narrative, and they made sure to voice those very concerns.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Derek Hough Confronted 'Dancing With the Stars' About Controversial Len Goodman Rule

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Mic Completely Muted in Embarrassing Mix-Up

Dancing With The Stars' "Queen Night" episode had a couple of bumps, including a really embarrassing moment for the sound team and host Tyra Banks. After coming back from a commercial break, Banks' microphone was muted, so her introduction to the third and final group dance to "We Are the Champions" was not heard at all. The night featured all duos dancing to songs by the band Queen.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima After 3 Years of Dating: ‘The Next Chapter Starts Now!’

A bachelor no more! Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are officially engaged after three years of dating. The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, and the Entertainment Tonight personality, 33, announced the news via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “I love you @laurenzima,” the Perfect Letter author wrote alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. “The next chapter starts now!”
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
69K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy