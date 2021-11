Another season of the animated adventures of “Tom and Jerry” will release this week on HBO Max. “Tom and Jerry in New York” Season 2 premieres on the streaming service Thursday, Nov. 18. The animated cat and mouse duo return to the 5-star Royal Gate Hotel in New York City to cause chaos — for each other and the hotel guests. The new season of the HBO Max Family series will contain more wild chases between Tom and Jerry along with over-the-top pranks and new characters.

