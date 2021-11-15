Blood Drive

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid-19 boosters for all adults, a move that will make boosters available to everyone ages 18 and up. Pfizer requested authorization last week, citing results from a Phase 3 clinical trial with more than 10,000 participants that found that...
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
President Biden is getting his routine annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Since the president's checkup will include a colonoscopy under anesthesia, power will be briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris. "As was the case when President George W. Bush...
An attorney for one of the three men on trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery sought a plea deal for his client, but was swiftly turned down by prosecutors, an attorney for Arbery's mother said. Kevin Gough sought the deal Thursday for William "Roddie" Bryan, according to Lee Merritt,...
A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
Julius Jones' family and supporters are begging the governor of Oklahoma to stop his execution, which is set for Thursday, amid questions about his conviction for a 1999 murder that he insists he did not commit. Jones will be put to death at 4 p.m. CT, unless Governor Kevin Stitt...
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House passed sweeping legislation Friday aimed at expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change, a major step that moves a top legislative priority of President Joe Biden closer to his desk. The House voted 220 to 213 to pass Biden's Build Back Better bill,...
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study.
