People can sometimes enter relationships with expectations about the way things should look based on their past romantic history, upbringing, or any number of other circumstances. It’s important to know that these assumptions can often lead to feelings of guilt, resentment, discontent, and even unnecessary conflict. When it comes to romantic love, and long-term relationships particularly, there is much more nuance involved than some of us might have been taught and it is not simply “black or white.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 21 DAYS AGO