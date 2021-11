Fort Lauderdale – Parker Playhouse, a unique stalwart of the Fort Lauderdale community, was on the verge of disrepair and needed major technological and structural upgrades. The recent renovation and reopening as “The Parker” took all of these concerns into account and improved on them. This included maintaining an old school elegance, restoring those design flourishes people love but also adding a new lobby area, new lounges, accenting the beautiful auditorium and improving the audio system while also keeping the spacious seats.

