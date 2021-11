Students from Colby-Sawyer College have been working with Weare Middle School eighth-grade science students this month on a project they designed relating to the conservation of mass. The middle school students are building miniature ecosystems in jars, sealing them, and weighing the jars to note any weight changes as the plants grow. (According to the Law of Conservation of Mass, it shouldn’t.) Students are also conducting microorganism counts in their jars at the beginning and end of the experiment to observe whether the number of microorganisms in their jar changes during the experiment.

WEARE, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO