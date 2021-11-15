Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Heads to G League

WILMINGTON. — Coby Karl spent the height of the pandemic in Boise, Idaho, without a craft to actively pursue but with plenty of time to self-reflect. The South Bay Lakers, the G League team he had coached since 2016, opted not to participate in the league’s bubble for the 2020-21 season. Instead, Karl connected with his family through daily at-home workouts with his wife, Kristen, and cuddle sessions with young daughters Kennedy and Payton. The self-identified introvert started an interview podcast called The Curious Leader and read up on high-performance execution and self-actualization.
