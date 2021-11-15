ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Heads to G League

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Timberwolves assigned Bolmaro the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday. As a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Timberwolves G D’Angelo Russell Practices, Still Questionable Monday Vs. Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell practiced with the team Sunday but remains questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, per Blue Wire’s Dane Moore. Russell has missed the last two games with a right ankle injury and the Timberwolves will wait it out a bit longer to see if...
NBA
NBA

Timberwolves Transfer Nathan Knight from the G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has transferred two-way forward Nathan Knight from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. In the Iowa Wolves season opener, Knight racked up a game-high 31 points, shooting 13-of-25 from the field and connecting on four triples. He...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leandro Bolmaro
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Iowa Wolves#Bolmaro The G League#Suns
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Ben Simmons potentially causing new scandal for D1 NCAA team

Ben Simmons has been the center of controversy for the past several months. Now the Philadelphia 76ers star’s influence might be stretching beyond the confines of the NBA. Philadelphia-based reporter Howard Eskin revealed that Ben Simmons may become the subject of a violation against NCAA Division I basketball team St. Joseph’s.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Coby Karl brings a fresh perspective to the G League’s Blue Coats as their new head coach and curious leader

WILMINGTON. — Coby Karl spent the height of the pandemic in Boise, Idaho, without a craft to actively pursue but with plenty of time to self-reflect. The South Bay Lakers, the G League team he had coached since 2016, opted not to participate in the league’s bubble for the 2020-21 season. Instead, Karl connected with his family through daily at-home workouts with his wife, Kristen, and cuddle sessions with young daughters Kennedy and Payton. The self-identified introvert started an interview podcast called The Curious Leader and read up on high-performance execution and self-actualization.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kosta Koufos to G League Ignite team

JD Shaw: The G League Ignite has added Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy. They join Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope as the team’s eight veterans. Source: Twitter @JShawNBA. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. James Ham @James_HamNBA. Kosta Koufos officially joins the G...
NBA
Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: Maine Celtics open G League season Friday in Georgia

The Maine Celtics begin their 2021-22 NBA G League season at 7 p.m. Friday in Georgia against the College Park Skyhawks. Maine’s roster features a new head coach in Jarell Christian and eight players with NBA experience. The franchise has not played a game since the G League shut down in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally known as the Red Claws, the team was rebranded in May as the Maine Celtics.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy