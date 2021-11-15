ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Sanders gets statue outside Boone Pickens Stadium

By Spenser Tilus, FOX23 Sports
 3 days ago
STILLWATER, Okla. — A statue of Barry Sanders now stands outside the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

FOX23′s Spenser Tilus was there as the nine-foot tall, bronze statue was unveiled Saturday.

Sanders became the fourth person with a statue on the Oklahoma State campus, joining former president Henry Bennett, OSU’s first African-American student, Nancy Randolph Davis and benefactor Boone Pickens.

In addition to having the statue unveiled, Sanders also had his name and number put in the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor inside the stadium. In doing so, Sanders joins his OSU teammate and fellow Hall-of-Famer Thurman Thomas as the first two names in the Ring of Honor.

Sanders’ domination of college football in 1988 earned him the Heisman Trophy and unanimous first-team All-America honors.

Sanders was a first-round draft choice by the Detroit Lions in 1989. The No. 21 jersey Sanders wore as a Cowboy is one of just four numbers not in use at Oklahoma State. He is also a member of both the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame.

Tulsa, OK
