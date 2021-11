As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...

VISUAL ART ・ 15 DAYS AGO