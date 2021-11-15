ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ridley Scott Calls Superhero Films "Boring as Sh**" with Bad Scripts

No Film School
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur favorite filmmakers are back to criticizing superhero movies. Just like Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott isn’t shy about declaring his disdain for the superhero genre. Great minds think alike, right? Scott says there is a simple problem with the entire genre that could easily be fixed if filmmakers just opted out...

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'House of Gucci' Social Reactions Praise Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in Campy, Fun Ridley Scott Film

Sir Ridley Scott already wowed audiences and surprised us all by delivering the historical epic drama The Last Duel just a few weeks ago, but let us not forget that the 83-year-old director has another film coming out soon - House of Gucci. We're only a couple of short weeks away from the release of the anticipated historical drama, and with the film now screening for critics, we finally have the first reactions to Scott's latest film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Martin Scorsese
ComicBook

Gladiator 2: Director Ridley Scott Praises Script for Upcoming Sequel

A sequel to 2000's Gladiator has been in development hell for the past 20 years, and it looks like Ridley Scott may finally begin production on it within the next year or so. The feature ended up winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor, and Scott has finally revisited the project. Though the critical acclaim certainly helped Scott at ease with returning to the property, the filmmaker says it was his strong passion for period films that eventually drew him back.
MOVIES
Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Reveals Villainous Multiverse as Tom Holland Teases ‘That Is the Tip of the Iceberg’

The second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered on Tuesday, a little over a month ahead of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production’s exclusive theatrical release. As is so often the case for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he winds up being the architect of his own misery. To undo the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). But his indecision instead cracks open the multiverse and unleashes a suite of villains from previous “Spider-Man” franchises, including...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Films#Superhero Movies#Superheroes#Bad Scripts#Fx#Legion
No Film School

Ridley Scott and Jodie Comer Discuss What Went into Making 'The Last Duel'

Legend Ridley Scott is showing no signs of slowing down at an impressive age of 83, and his latest film The Last Duel proves just that. Director Ridley Scott and actress Jodie Comer recently talked with film critic Simon Mayo and elaborated on the journey that was making this epic film.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joker: Ridley Scott Praises Joaquin Phoenix's Performance in DC Movie

Ridley Scott has a lot to say about superhero movies and none of it will impress fans of the genre. Some comic book-inspired movies, on the other hand, the director can tolerate. Namely, the Gladiator helmer recently praised Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Todd Phillips' Joker, a role the actor earned a Best Actor Oscar for.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
houstonianonline.com

Ridley Scott responds to the brutal fiasco in ‘The Last Duel’

In October the historical drama film The last duel In cinemas all over the world though there are names like Matt DamonAnd Jodi ComerAnd Adam Driver employment Ben Affleck It became one of the biggest failures of the year.With an 86 percent (7.30/10) on the Tomatometer scale and 81% (4/5) on an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, film by Ridley Scott (the gladiatorAnd Kingdom of Heaven) very well with critics and audiences. However, the $100 million drama failed to surpass $10.6 million in the United States and $26.2 million worldwide.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gladiator 2’ Is One Big Step Closer to Happening, According to Ridley Scott

Famed director Ridley Scott couldn’t have known the extent to which he was going to change cinematic history for good with the release of the original “Gladiator” movie back in 2000. And yes, that was over twenty years ago somehow. We’re not sure how that happened, either. Regardless, it just goes to show that the piece is timeless. Originally inspired by Daniel P. Mannix’s novel, “Those About to Die” from ’58, the film adaptation starred Russell Crowe front and center as Maximus Decimus Meridius.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Ridley Scott Explains Why His “Superhero” Movies Are Better Than Today’s “Boring” Blockbusters

Ridley Scott has directed defining movie classics over his undeniably illustrious career, but a superhero movie is unlikely to grace his eclectic CV anytime soon. That’s because Scott has joined the small-but-potent chorus of prominent filmmakers who have drawn a line in the proverbial sand of superheroes and comic book movies. Yet, in articulating his gripe, Scott also redefines some of his genre classics as examples of “great” superhero movies.
MOVIES
sbstatesman.com

“Eternals” was more like a sci-fi film than a superhero movie

The latest movie to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Eternals” was released on Nov. 5. This is Marvel’s most diverse cast featuring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie and many more. The film starts off thousands of years ago when the Eternals first meet each other...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ridley Scott thinks Joaquin Phoenix’s Gladiator character is misunderstood

Titan of the silver screen Ridley Scott has brough us some of the best movies ever made and some of the greatest bad guys to ever menace audiences. None, though, save the Xenomorph from the Alien movies, are quite as terrifying as Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus – the power-hungry, patricidal emperor in the historical epic Gladiator.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy