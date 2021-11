Xbox backward compatibility has received its last infusion of new titles, which also includes frame rate boosts for 26 already included games. Microsoft laid out the full list of more than 70 new backward compatibility games in a post to the official Major Nelson blog while calling out the new features some of those games and others can enjoy in a post to the Xbox Wire. The list of all-new games includes the complete Max Payne and FEAR franchises, while the games receiving a new FPS boost option include all of the Gears of War games, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO