If you get COVID while fully vaccinated you still have to quarantine

By Sarah Darmanjian
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- As the countdown to Thanksgiving continues, travelers should take note. Vaccinated people are still required to quarantine if they are exposed to and get sick from COVID or if they test positive, according to the New York State Department of Health .

Thanksgiving travel: High COVID transmission rates in most states

People who are asymptomatic don’t have to quarantine but are supposed to get tested between three and five days after exposure. Asymptomatic people are also supposed to wear a mask inside public areas for 14 days or until they confirm they don’t have the virus through a negative test result.

Unvaccinated and exposed over the holidays? People who have gotten COVID and recovered in the past three months do not need to get tested or quarantine. If it’s been more than three months, people who’ve been exposed to someone with COVID are required to quarantine for 10 days regardless of whether they have been tested.

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

How does someone know if they are at risk from exposure? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said close contacts can put people in COVID’s path. Close contact(s) are defined as:

  • People who live in the same household
  • Someone a person has had direct physical contact with
  • Someone who has come in direct contact with infectious secretions from someone with COVID or suspected to have COVID
  • Being within six feet of someone with COVID for 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period

That means houseguests or anyone sitting at a Thanksgiving table is considered a close contact. Anyone exposed to COVID (vaccinated or not) should “immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their health care provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing,” the DOH said.

Thanksgiving Day food: Is there a favorite?

Traveling internationally? The same rules apply for individuals who were exposed to COVID outside of the U.S. However, it’s best to check the travel rules for countries being visited.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 9

JOPPY
3d ago

Fully vaccinated can still spread and get Covid as well as unvaccinated! Lmfao obviously same protocols applies whether vaccinated or not vaccinated not surprised, just common sense

Reply
2
 

NEWS10 ABC

Washington County has highest COVID case percentage in New York; confirms two more deaths

In daily updates this week, Washington County Public Health has reported that the state currently ranks as having the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests of anywhere in New York state, according to official New York State Department of Health COVID tracking data. The website report's the county's numbers as of Tuesday as a positive test percentage of 12%, which made up 50 out of 417 tested that day.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Nursing shortage focus of SUNY scholarship programs

According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Nurses For Our Future Scholarship" program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Legislation introduced that would prioritize hemp-based packaging

A bill introduced by Senator Michelle Hinchey will focus on kickstarting the industrialized hemp industry that prioritizes environmental sustainability - delivers business opportunities for New York’s small farmers - and spurs economic development in upstate communities. The Senate's Agriculture Chair composed the legislation that will establish New York as a national leader in the growth and production of biodegradable hemp-based packaging for products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
