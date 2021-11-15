DISH, Sinclair Forge Multi-Year Carriage Agreement

Cryptocurrency has been a trending topic ever since Bitcoin surged to all time highs of $68,521 per coin on November 5, 2021. Consumers and businesses are slowly adopting crypto to pay for everyday items to utilize it as an alternative form of payment. The objective of cryptocurrency is the decentralized characteristics that allow you to be your own bank. The beauty behind investing in a decentralized entity is the endless routes to grow your wealth. By participating, you can profit from the traditional buying and selling of tokens (similar to stocks), crypto mining, yield farming, staking and NFTs.

