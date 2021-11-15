ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DISH, Sinclair Forge Multi-Year Carriage Agreement

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement. The financial terms were...

Radio Business Report

Sinclair Locks In a New Dish Deal

In August 2012, the broadcast TV station ownership group and the direct broadcast satellite company were headed to a “blackout” due to an impasse on a retransmission consent agreement. It was averted. In August 2015, negotiations went sour, and a “blackout” transpired — one that saw the DBS provider file...
Dish, Sinclair Resolve Retrans Dispute

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. & HUNT VALLEY, MD—Dish and Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced they have reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement, ensuring Sinclair's owned 144 local stations, across 86 markets nationwide, will remain on Dish TV, and the Tennis Channel will remain available on Dish TV and Sling TV. The satellite...
Deadline

Dish And Sinclair Bury The Hatchet With New Carriage Deal For Local Stations, Tennis Channel — But No Update On Regional Sports Nets

Dish Network and Sinclair Broadcast Group, the No. 2 local TV owner in the U.S., have reached a carriage agreement keeping 144 stations in 86 markets on the air. The deal also includes the Tennis Channel, with the network and the stations remaining on Dish TV satellite service and internet-delivered bundle Sling TV. As of September 30, Dish had 8.4 million satellite customers and another 2.6 million on Sling, for a total of 11 million. In announcing the pact, the companies did not mention the 19 Bally sports networks operated by a group of investors led by Sinclair. Dish dropped the RSNs...
How Cisco Built A Multi-Billion Dollar Enterprise Agreement SaaS Portfolio

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has evolved into a powerhouse in the software industry through innovation and a large number of acquisitions providing cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to accelerate their digital agility, provide end-to-end security, and execute in a cloud-first world. The company is also known for Cisco Enterprise Agreement (EA) 2.0, a first-of-its-kind cross-architecture EA.
#Dish Tv#Sling Tv#Dish Network#Carriage#Dish Network Corp#Sbgi#The Tennis Channel
Looking At General Motors's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 9.09% of the investors opened...
Intuit Could Generate Multiyear Growth, BofA Says

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reported robust results for its fiscal first quarter and significantly raised it guidance for fiscal 2022. Intuit’s fiscal first-quarter results highlight the company should be able to sustain its organic durable growth in the mid to high teens, according to BofA Securities. The Intuit Analyst: Brad Sills...
5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 3.2% to $59.40 in after-hours trading. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)...
