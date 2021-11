STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man was arrested after stashing a gun inside his home in Stapleton, authorities allege. The suspect, Juan Parrilla, of the 200 block of Targee Street, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 10 in Supreme Court, St. George, after he was indicted 10 days earlier by a grand jury on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the incident.

