Northern California Kaiser Permanente pharmacists reach deal

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with pharmacists in its Northern California region early Monday, the company said.

“In light of this, the Guild for Professional Pharmacists has canceled the strike that was expected to begin November 15 and our pharmacies will return to normal operations later today,” Kaiser Permanente said in a statement.

The deal with pharmacists follows Saturday’s tentative settlement with an alliance of unions representing 50,000 other Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states, averting a potentially crippling strike.

The health care network said its deal with pharmacists guarantees across-the-board wage increases each year, has no reductions in health benefits, maintains retirement benefits and has higher bonus opportunities.

Kaiser Permanente expressed optimism for ongoing bargaining with other unions but noted that there could still be strikes and sympathy strikes.

