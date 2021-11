DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) are asking for assistance after a 77-year-old man was found dead not far from Cheesman Park Thursday evening. DPD officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Vine Street around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 and found William "Stu" Hoebel suffering from injuries. He was pronounced dead as a result of those injuries, but police did not say how he died or what type of injuries he suffered.

