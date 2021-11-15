ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacasa revenue hits all-time high in Q3

By Lillian Dickerson
Inman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s gross booking value surged 97 percent year over year to $776 million. In response, revenue also hit a record high of $330 million, up 77 percent year over year. Vacation rental company Vacasa saw a record quarter in Q3 2021, according to earnings results the company released...

www.inman.com

