It’s no surprise that October–December is usually a sweet spot for retail, and holiday 2021 is no exception. According to a recent NPD publication, 29% of consumers plan to spend more on holiday shopping than they did last year.1 While this trend should take place across all types of businesses, Microsoft Advertising Insights took a deeper dive to forecast expectations on retail spending for two major sub-categories: Apparel and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). While individual search trends and queries may look different based on which Q4 holiday we’re talking about, expect to see large growth across the board for these two categories in upcoming months across the globe.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO