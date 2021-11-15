OKC Thunder face inspired Miami Heat club – preview

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (11/10/21) On Wednesday, the Lakers (6-5) will host the Miami Heat (7-3) in a non-conference matchup. Los Angeles has struggled more than even the most pessimistic individuals could have even predicted. A large portion of that struggle is due to the injury bug that has ravaged the Lakers already, including their best player, LeBron James; however, that is certainly not entirely why they are losing. The Lakers are having a hard time finding an identity on both ends of the floor. In contrast, Miami has been elite offensively and defensively, with many of its players having career seasons through the first several games.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO