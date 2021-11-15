ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 11-15-2021

By Sean Kernan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reports the following activities for the week of November 8th, 2021 through November 14th, 2021. Emily A Cox, age 25 of Fort Madison, IA was arrested and charged with Driving While License Revoked and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Cox was released on her own recognizance...

