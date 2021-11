HOMESTEAD (CBSMIAMI) — The nonprofit food bank Farm Share says, for the first time in their 30-year history, they will not be able to provide families with the Thanksgiving meal so many look forward to each year. Gil Zepeda with Farm Share says it is a result of the supply chain issues as well as a lack of donations. Much of what they receive is surplus donated from stores or farmers. However, these places do not have surplus to give. Demand, though, is at an all-time high. “We have no turkeys, absolutely no turkeys to give out during the food...

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO