Woman jumps barrier at Bronx Zoo lion exhibit, dances and tosses $100-bills

Tigers, lions catch COVID-19 A car enters the Bronx Zoo on April 06, 2020 in New York City. A tiger at the zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement Sunday. The tiger, a 4-year-old named Nadia, had developed a dry cough and a decrease in appetite. Results from a test, which were confirmed by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory, showed that she had contracted the virus, most likely from a zoo worker.

You have to wonder who’d want to get this close to a lion.

A woman was seen climbing over a barrier at the Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit, in New York City on Friday (November 11th).

A video a witness captured of her shows her holding roses and flinging money toward the lion.

Witnesses say she addressed the animal, from about 15 feet away, like an old friend. In the video she can be heard saying, “King, I love you, I came back for you.” A spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo said that onlookers alerted staff about the woman, but she was gone by the time they got there.

The zoo also said she was on the other side of a protective moat separating the enclosure from the viewing public, and she was not in any danger.

They also noted that, “The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules.”

