Woman jumps barrier at Bronx Zoo lion exhibit, dances and tosses $100-bills
You have to wonder who’d want to get this close to a lion.
A woman was seen climbing over a barrier at the Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit, in New York City on Friday (November 11th).
A video a witness captured of her shows her holding roses and flinging money toward the lion.
Witnesses say she addressed the animal, from about 15 feet away, like an old friend. In the video she can be heard saying, “King, I love you, I came back for you.” A spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo said that onlookers alerted staff about the woman, but she was gone by the time they got there.
The zoo also said she was on the other side of a protective moat separating the enclosure from the viewing public, and she was not in any danger.
They also noted that, “The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules.”
