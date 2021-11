CARLSBAD, Calif. — So much for the “major league manifold.”. In the five months since Kris Bryant helped the Cubs’ first-half surge into contention with an All-Star first half, he’s been traded to the Giants, reached the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven-year career, become a free agent and this week earned a cooler, more distinguished nickname — and maybe even sales pitch — from the man who will make that pitch to multiple teams over the next few months.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO