GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of families got money on November 15, 2021, or are getting money this week thanks to the Advanced Child Tax Credit Payment. According to the IRS: more than $15 billion in payments were made to families that include roughly 61 million eligible children as a part of the fifth monthly payment of the expanded and advanceable Child Tax Credit included in the American Rescue Plan. Since the first payments were sent in July, Treasury and the IRS have delivered roughly $77 billion to families across the country. Eligible families received a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child aged 6 to 17.

