Visual Art

Adam Pendleton Transforms MoMA's Atrium Into an Arena of ‘Black Dada’

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Who Is Queen” is the artist’s first solo exhibition with the museum. Adam Pendleton is an American conceptual artist who uses text and appropriated imagery to shine light on underrepresented historical narratives. Heavily inspired by forms of social resistance and avant garde movements, the artist refers to his work as “Black...

hypebeast.com

Santa Monica Mirror

Getty Acquires 16th-Century Painting Never Seen by Public

Jacopo Bassano’s The Miracle of the Quails, 1554, has been rarely seen by scholars and never by the public. The J. Paul Getty Museum has acquired a monumental 16th-century painting by Venetian artist Jacopo Bassano, The Miracle of the Quails, among the artist’s most ambitious works and has never been seen by the public.
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
qchron.com

Documentary and fantasy meet at MoMA PS1

An artistic survey of the New York area at MoMA PS1 archives homespun diagrams about how breath affects heartbeat; sprawling, impressionistic charts cataloguing urban noise and piles of oyster shells left behind by the Lenape Native American tribe. After being delayed a year in response to Covid, the fifth edition...
newjerseyhills.com

Stirling artist exhibits digital work in NYC

LONG HILL TWP. – Digital art has passed the threshold into a new era of creation, access and, yes, cryptocurrency. Stirling artist Trish Gianakis has joined this art movement, taking part in the Mask Ephemera Exhibition during the 2021 NFT.NYC Conference. The exhibition was showcased from Nov. 1-4 in the Edison Ballroom and Palladium Center in Times Square, New York City.
ARTnews

MCA Chicago Hires New Museum Triennial Curator Jamillah James

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has filled its two top curatorial positions, both of which have been open for several months. René Morales will now be the institutions chief curator, and Jamillah James will be its senior curator. They will begin in their roles early next year. James is among the most closely watched curators working today. With Margot Norton, she co-organized the 2021 New Museum Triennial, which runs until January 23. She is currently senior curator the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, where she has worked since 2016. Among her influential exhibitions there were ones dedicated to Nayland...
hypebeast.com

William Hoeffnagel Makes His Padre Gallery Debut With “Mine”

A new solo exhibition curated by League OTO. Padre Gallery will unveil a new solo exhibition by Dutch artist, Willem Hoeffnagel. Curated by New York art collective, League of Their Own, “Mine” is Hoeffnagel’s first show with the gallery and presents a series of eccentric characters that the artist has developed over the past decade. Although figurative, Hoeffnagel conceals the true identity of each character, allowing the focus to turn to the story that is unfolding around. Each painting in that case can be seen as a mystery novel, where the artist places the symbols and the viewer connects the dots.
hypebeast.com

KAWS Comments on His Utter Exhaustion in ‘SPOKE TOO SOON’

A new solo exhibition at Skarstedt Gallery. From an inflatable sculpture in Singapore to collaborations with Nike, Reese’s Puffs and Fortnite, KAWS has his hand in about everything. To add to the list, the Brooklyn-based artist is showcasing a new solo exhibition, titled “KAWS: SPOKE TOO SOON” at Skarstedt Gallery in New York.
ARTnews

Camille Henrot Heads to Hauser & Wirth After Metro Pictures’s Closure

With New York’s beloved Metro Pictures gallery set to shutter at the end of the year, Camille Henrot, one of the artists that it represented, has joined a new gallery: Hauser & Wirth, which has 15 locations worldwide. Hauser & Wirth will represent her in the U.S., and she will maintain representation with her other international galleries, Kamel Mennour (in London and Paris) and König Galerie (Berlin, London, and Seoul). Hauser & Wirth’s first Henrot presentation will be a booth at Frieze Los Angeles next year. Henrot is the third artist from the Metro Pictures roster to join Hauser & Wirth, after Cindy...
ARTnews

Climate Change Is Damaging Prehistoric Rock Art, Graphic Designer Bob Gill Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 17, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines TOP MARKS. At Sotheby’s modern art sale in New York last night, a 1949 Frida Kahlo self-portrait went for $34.9 million, a record for a Kahlo at auction—as well as a record for a work by any Latin American artist on the block. The previous record holder? That would be none other than the artist’s husband, Diego Rivera, as Angelica Villa notes in her report on the evening for ARTnews. (The Rivera record, a comparatively modest $9.8 million, was set in only 2019.) The event rang up a total of $282 million with 46 of 47 lots finding buyers. A...
hypebeast.com

Pace Gallery Announces Its Inaugural NFT Platform

The first set of art will include work from Lucas Samaras, Glenn Kaino, DRIFT and Don Diablo. Pace Gallery has announced its inaugural NFT platform, Pace Verso, in anticipation of its upcoming booth at Art Basel in Miami. Pace Verso was developed as a way for the gallery to continue...
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
Curbed

Everything We Know About the Immense, Messy Macklowe Art Auction

During the 57 years of their marriage, the real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda amassed a massive and massively valuable collection of blue-chip 20th- and 21st-century art — including Rothko, Twombly, Warhol, Richter, Marden, Giacometti, de Kooning, Pollock, Picasso, Johns, and many more. And not just a single Warhol or Twombly — in many cases, multiple works per artist, “each one marking a distinct and critical moment in the respective careers,” according to Sotheby’s, which is auctioning off the couple’s collection in the aftermath of their ugly divorce. The house lays out estimates in excess of $600 million, the highest ever placed on a collection at auction. (The David Rockefeller collection, sold at Christie’s in 2018, pulled in $832 million against an estimate of $500 million.) The sale is scheduled in two sessions: one tonight, one next spring. As a former vice-chairman of Sotheby’s once said about the collection in the New York Times, “The art world will be fighting over it.”
VISUAL ART

