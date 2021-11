And so, after last weekend, Marquette volleyball is locked into a duel with Creighton for the remaining six matches of the regular season. Both teams are locked into a tie at 10-2 atop the Big East standings after the Bluejays completed their 2-0 season sweep of the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee last Friday night. If this tie holds through the rest of the season, Creighton will be the top seed in the Big East tournament by way of that tiebreaker. However, CU’s losses to Connecticut and St. John’s have opened the door for the Golden Eagles to lay claim to a shared regular season title with the Bluejays.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO