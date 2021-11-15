Lonzo Ball: 'I'm where I'm supposed to be now'

“I think everything happens for a reason. I’m where I’m supposed to be now,” Ball said. “It feels great. Early on the process, AK (Artūras Karnišovas) and Marc (Eversley) did a great job. Obviously, the coaches wanted me here. My teammates, we all have great relationships. “For me, I wanted to come to a place where I felt like I fit, a place that wanted me for me and didn’t want me to change. Chicago is the best place for me.”

Source: K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Lonzo Ball has found himself a home in Chicago. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/lon… – 5:43 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Sat down with Lonzo Ball in advance of Bulls-Lakers.

For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:05 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Ball Brothers snapped two 7-game winning streaks tonight. Hornets (LaMelo) over Warriors. Bulls (Lonzo) over Clippers. Neva Lost. – 1:46 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Lonzo Ball is shooting a career low 34% 2FG. And a career high 42% 3FG. I’m not even gonna try to figure that one out. – 1:20 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Impressive win for the Bulls in LA over the Clippers. Billy Donovan goes super small down the stretch with Javonte Green at center, which is a look I’d like to see them try some even after Nik Vucevic comes back. Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball continue to be terrific defensively. – 11:51 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Mann seems to be hobbled just a bit after chasing down Lonzo on that last break. – 11:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jackson went for the heat check… it doesn’t go, and Billy Donovan calls a timeout to get Lonzo Ball into the game.

Bulls up 88-84 with 5:56 left. Lue going with MicroClips lineup to close (Starters and Mann in place of Zubac) – 11:38 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Think there might be more Bulls fans than Clipper fans. They’re getting what they want so far…. Bradley bucket followed Lonzo stealing inbound followed by LaVine 3, and it’s a quick 10 point lead. – 9:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Bulls 11, Clippers 8 | 6:31, 1st | Clips are 3 for 9 and 0 for 3 from 3 … Bledsoe is pacing ’em so far: 2-3 for four points.

Lonzo has five, DeRozan has four for Chicago. – 9:51 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball is shooting 42% from 3 this season and 35% from 2. – 9:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LOL it’s Chino Hills Sundays at Staples Center… LaMelo last week, Lonzo today

Still time for LiAngelo to join the Mavericks in time for next week’s matinee – 9:44 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bledsoe starting out on Lonzo… pic.twitter.com/ynjsvaU2Sg – 9:42 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips vs. da Bulls

LAC

Paul George

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Bledsoe

Reggie Jackson

CHI

DeMar DeRozan

Alex Caruso

Tony Bradley

Zach LaVine

Lonzo Ball – 9:03 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Tough one up next for LA with some former Lakers coming to town.

Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and the Bulls (8-4) will try to take down LAL in the second game of a back-to-back for AD and company on Monday night at Staples Center. – 5:53 PM

The NBA’s probe into possible pre-free agency tampering centered on the sign-and-trade acquisitions of Chicago’s Lonzo Ball and Miami’s Kyle Lowry appears to have reached the advanced stages, sources told ESPN on Friday. -via ESPN / November 12, 2021

The NBA has conducted numerous interviews with team executives and player agents and have gathered electronic messaging of front office executives of four teams — Chicago, New Orleans, Miami and Toronto — over the past three months, sources said. The league could reveal its findings and any penalties in the near future. -via ESPN / November 12, 2021

Marc Stein: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the tampering investigations into sign-and-trades completed by Miami (Kyle Lowry) and Chicago (Lonzo Ball) are “ongoing.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 18, 2021