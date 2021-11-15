Vaccine Discrimination? Latin Americans Immunized With Sputnik V Have Limited Travel Options

New studies highlight the immunological benefits of COVID-19 vaccine boosters, but questions remain over how to best make use of a limited global supply. The phenomenal speed of scientific development, clinical testing, manufacture and deployment of first-generation COVID-19 vaccines has been unprecedented. As early as the first quarter of 2021, countries such as Israel achieved high vaccine coverage. However, there are increasing signs that population-level immunity in such early vaccinated nations might be waning, and breakthrough infections are on the rise1. With questions raised about the durability of vaccine protection, the need for and nature of periodic booster immunizations is the subject of worldwide debate. In this edition of Nature Medicine, Articles by Choi et al.2 and Shroff et al.3 address two major considerations for the deployment of mRNA booster vaccines; first, the necessity to maintain protection against emerging variants of concern with immune evasion potential; and second, the need to increase vaccine effectiveness in vulnerable populations such as those with primary immunodeficiencies, those on immunosuppressive therapies, and the elderly.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO