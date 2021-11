We’re now into Week 10 of the NFL season, and it is becoming much more clear which teams are likely to be vying for a playoff spot in the loaded NFC. The Los Angeles Rams hit a stumbling block with a recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, however, most of the top teams in the NFC lost this past week, meaning the Rams are still entrenched in the same spot they were from a week prior. Every week here at Downtown Rams, we’ll be keeping an eye on the playoff picture and the top games to keep an eye on.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO