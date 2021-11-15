ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alex Jones guilty by default in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

By Christopher Hutton, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConspiracy theorist and alt-right talk show host Alex Jones was found guilty of defamation by default in the latest lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families. A judge in Connecticut ruled that because Jones was...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Poetic justice’: Twitter celebrates as right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found liable for Sandy Hook defamation

Twitter users have reacted with jubilation to the news that far-right conspiracy theory peddler Alex Jones has been found liable for defaming the families of school shooting victims.Mr Jones, whose online media outlet Infowars has been spreading hoaxes and extremist fantasies since 1999, had claimed for years that the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut in 2012 was a "false flag" operation by the US government and that its victims were "crisis actors".But on Monday, a Connecticut judge found him liable by default in four defamation cases brought by Sandy Hook families after he failed to produce any evidence for...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Fox News

MSNBC inaccurately claims Rittenhouse attorney asked for Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed from courtroom

MSNBC deleted a tweet and issued a correction on Friday after inaccurately reporting Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer asked Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed out of the courtroom. "’Arrogant insensitivity’: Rev. Sharpton slams Rittenhouse lawyer who asked for Sharpton’s removal from court," MSNBC reported in a now-deleted tweet. MSNBC’s "PoliticsNation" host...
POLITICS
Slate

White Supremacists Have Returned to Charlottesville in Another Attempt to “Unite the Right”

In the first days of jury selection this week in Sines v. Kessler, the civil case filed against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, nearly every populist conspiracy theory funneled through conservative social media directly into the right-wing media ecosystem made an appearance. Defendants in the case have indeed come to “unite the right,” viewing nearly every aspect of jury selection through their own partisan lens. In the intervening years since the case was filed, the right has birthed one right-wing boogeyman after another. They have battled for public attention with their ouroboros of populist conspiracy theories designed to keep and hold media attention in a society riven by multiple crises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#By Default#The New York Times#Infowars
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rips Lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery Case for Freaking Out About Black Pastors

The Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before slamming a defense attorney for his comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told Kevin Robert Gough, an attorney representing suspect William Bryan, who filmed the fatal chase of the 25-year-old Black man last year.
LAW
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
LAW
buzzfeednews.com

Two “Unite The Right” Defendants Asked The Judge To Dismiss Their Case. It Backfired Spectacularly.

It was a legal Hail Mary attempt that failed spectacularly. Two white supremacists defending themselves in the Charlottesville federal court on Tuesday had their motions to dismiss a lawsuit against them due to lack of evidence shot down by a judge, who said the plaintiffs had shown proof that they had conspired to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Judge in Rittenhouse trial says CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin is clueless

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing two protesters last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is annoyed. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is annoyed specifically with CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who has criticized the judge’s handling of the trial.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy