IVZ - Free Report) launched an ESG version of its famous. The new fund is namedInvesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSPE. The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders Select Index. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to measure the equal weighted performance of securities included in the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index that also meet ESG criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. Each security is assigned an “ESG score” that looks to identify companies well-equipped to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges in the global market.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO