Springfield, MA

Trinity Church Boar’s Head Festival closed to live audience

By WWLP Digital First
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made by Trinity United Methodist Church of Springfield on the annual Boar’s Head Festival.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the 2022 festival will not be presented before a live audience. The planning committee made the decision to help keep the performers and audience safe. The fully staged performance “ A Light in the Dark ” will be filmed and shared in late January 2022.

The festival is an annual rendition of the medieval pageant that celebrates the Christian holiday of Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. The performance for 2021 was canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

