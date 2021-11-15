ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap From Raiders 41-14 Loss To Chiefs

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

It was mentioned by the announce team during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs how the last 30 years of this historic rivalry has gone.

How the Chiefs, for the vast majority, have dominated the Raiders, and that with how the Chiefs have struggled, this game could be the Raiders' opportunity to finally flip the script.

What happened instead was simply the same thing that has happened for the last three decades: the Chiefs looked the part, and the Raiders were anything but.

That's how emphatic the Raiders 41-14 loss was, a game where both teams looked like they were going in completely different directions.

For the Chiefs, it was a return to form to the offense that has tormented the NFL for much of the last three years.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in complete control, completing 70 percent of his passes for a season-high 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce did their parts in getting loose in the Raiders secondary and combining for 15 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

They also were able to be a third supporting star in running back Darrel Williams, finishing with 144 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Defensively, they put pressure on the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr all night while allowing only 299 total yards.

This brings us to the Silver and Black, who in a game where they could have shown they were ready to be contenders fell flat on their face.

They once again couldn't generate any semblance of a running game, finishing with only 50 yards rushing.

Any progress the Raiders defense had made this season seemed to disappear as they allowed 516 total yards and 12/18 combined third and fourth down conversions.

They couldn't make any adjustments, couldn't make stops when they needed, and the offense then folded under the pressure of having to keep up with the Chiefs.

It's a sentence that Raiders fans probably feel familiar reading, and unfortunately for them, this Raiders team can only offer more of the same.

