MERIDEN — A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries crashing into the front of another vehicle after performing a wheelie on Broad Street Wednesday night, police said. Police responded to the area of 934 Broad St. just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sgt. Michael Boothroyd said in a release Thursday. Officers found a motorcycle driver, identified as Daivon Amar Rosa, 22, of Meriden struck the front end of a Jeep that was turning into the Shell Gas station, Boothroyd said. Rosa was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain for serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Gary Williams, 52, of Meriden, was not injured.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO