We’re not even halfway through the 2021-22 Premier League season, but the schedule for next season has already been firmed up and announced. Usually this doesn’t happen until the spring, but this early announcement was necessitated by FIFA’s still-flabbergasting decision to not only award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, but agree to hold it in the winter (because, you know, it’s very hot in the summer in Qatar and air-conditioned open-air stadiums were an hilarious pipedream).

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO