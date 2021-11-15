ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABBA makes a comeback; releases new music after 40 years

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish pop group ABBA recently released their ninth album, “Voyage”–their first new material in 40 years. Their last album, “The Visitors,” was released in 1981, shortly before the band broke up. The album is fiercely familiar, inspiring strong feelings of nostalgia. The music is very safe for the band:...

dallassun.com

4-year-old singer under Krup Music label releases his new album

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): The young singerchild actor Parv Thacker has proved his singing abilities with his newly launched album- 'World's Youngest Actor Parv Thacker'. The album is writtencomposed by singer-songwriter Dr Krupesh Thacker. It is produced by Dr Pooja Thacker, Give Vacha FoundationEsy ID, and the production...
mxdwn.com

Adele Reveals Tracklist of Upcoming New Album 30

Fans are eagerly waiting for Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, which is set for release on Nov. 19 via Columbia Records. When she released “Easy On Me” on Oct. 15, the track broke the global record for day-one streams on Spotify, gaining over 20.9 million streams on the day it was released. According to Stereogum, the pop powerhouse has officially released the tracklist for the upcoming album.
Rolling Stone

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood Branches Out With New Song ‘S.Y.K.’

Brockhampton’s Merlyn Wood has dropped the video for new solo single “S.Y.K.” He’s the latest member from the group to step out from the band with solo material following founding member Kevin Abstract since their Saturation trilogy in 2017. In the “S.Y.K.” (which stands for “so you know”) visual, he teams up with Los Angeles-based artist Connie, who co-directed the video with Well Known Studios. The pair are seen in a black light-lit room. “I don’t got no friends, just the benefits,” Wood raps. “When you make it to the top, it’s by amenities/Man these rappers always trying to be too friendly/Only...
nbcboston.com

Iconic Swedish Pop Band ABBA Releases ‘Voyage,' 1st New Album in 40 Years

For the first time in 40 years, ABBA is releasing new music. The classic Swedish pop band dropped their latest album, "Voyage" on Nov. 5. In September, the band (who can count Cher as one of their true fans) announced the forthcoming album, a new "digital" performance, a new look and a music video.
UPI News

ABBA return with first new album in 40 years

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- ABBA is back with new music. The Swedish pop group released Voyage, its first new album in 40 years, on Friday. Voyage is ABBA's first album since The Visitors, released in November 1981. The group unofficially split up in 1982 but later reunited and confirmed in 2018 that they were recording new music.
Southwest Virginia Today

Review: Ballads predominate on ABBA’s comeback album

“Voyage,” ABBA (Capitol Records) A bouncy, synthy beat bridges the decades and brings ABBA into the present. “You look bewildered,” Agnetha Fältskog sings above the retro rhythm, “and you wonder why I’m here today.”. Well, yes. ABBA is back with its first album since 1981. While skeptics might ask why,...
DoYouRemember?

The Reviews Are In For ABBA’s New Music: ‘No Thanks’

Critics reviews are in for ABBA’s new music, and it looks like it’s a resounding “no thanks” from a specific critic writer. But could this have anything to do with their recent announcement of breaking up for good, following the announcement of their new music? Could this have hyped fans up only to disappoint them in the end, causing negative reviews on their new music?
undertheradarmag.com

ABBA – Stream the Band’s First New Album in 40 Years

Swedish pop legends ABBA have released their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, today via Capitol. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. When Voyage was announced ABBA shared its first two singles: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” They also announced a new ABBA Voyage concert experience in London featuring digital versions of ABBA performing with a 10-piece live band. The video for “I Still Have Faith in You” previewed the live experience. Then the band shared its third single, “Just a Notion,” via a lyric video. The vocals for “Just a Notion” were originally recorded in 1978, to which the band added a new backing track.
ramaponews.com

ABBA makes long-awaited return with mostly cohesive new album

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party! ABBA’s long-awaited album arrived on Nov. 5 and has been a delight to listen to so far. The group has come a long way, having their most recent album drop in 1981, leaving fans to believe that “The Visitors” would have been their abrupt farewell.
lcc.edu

Review: ABBA returns after 40 years

After a 40-year hiatus, the Swedish pop group ABBA has released a brand-new album, “Voyage.”. ABBA began in 1972 with two married couples: Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Anderson, and Bjorn Ulvaevus and Agnetha Faltskog. The band’s name comes from the first letter of each bandmate’s name. After divorcing in the...
LANSING, MI
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
KTLO

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, 'Thank You'; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
TheDailyBeast

ABBA’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad: ‘Never Say Never,’ There Could Be More New Music Still to Come

ABBA’s first album for 40 years, Voyage, is set to top the charts around the world in a glorious final act for the Scandinavian superstars. But singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad says “don’t be too sure” that the music won’t still go on. In what sounds like a classic ABBA hook from the 1980s, she told the BBC: “I have learned to say never to say never.” Lyngstad, now officially styled Princess Anni-Frid, dowager countess of Plauen as the widow of a Swedish prince, said that getting back into the studio with bandmate Agnetha Fältskog was like “coming back home again, having fun with my little sister... Once we closed the door behind us in the studio, we felt at home, both of us.” Benny Andersson, Lyngstad’s bandmate and former husband, has said he considers the album to be ABBA’s “swansong”—but added: “There are four of us. If they twist my arm, I might change my mind.” The album outsold the rest of the U.K. Top 40 combined on its release last week, guaranteeing it the No. 1 spot.
kcrw.com

Adele releases ‘30’ after 6-year hiatus. She’s an exceptional and consistent brand, says music critic

Six years after Adele’s last album, the British superstar is coming out with “30” this Friday, a record aptly named for her age when she started songwriting. To promote “30,” the now 33-year-old did an interview with Oprah that was part of a two-hour concert special filmed at LA’s Griffith Observatory. The performance aired Sunday on CBS.
earmilk.com

Dream pop duo Sugarplum Fairies release first new music in years with "Tears"

LA-based 90's dream pop act Sugarplum Fairies release their first new music in years with slow-mo offering “Tears,” taken from their upcoming collection Altar Songs 1998-2021. Led by frontwoman Silvia Ryder's signature whispered vocals, the track weaves a swooning soundscape with hazy, shoe-gaze vibes. Uber slow and drenched in a...
