ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Greg Grippo Wouldn’t Rule Out a Possible Return to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘I Needed the Break’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Tcqv_0cxL9GG500
Greg Grippo ABC/Craig Sjodin

Second act. Greg Grippo may have dropped out of season 17 of The Bachelorette, but he wouldn’t mind giving love another shot on the ABC series.

“I mean the thing with me is I got to a point that I’ve never gotten with anybody in my life, and it happened on the show,” the New Jersey native, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 13, while celebrating Peter Weber’s upcoming picture book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete. “I would only do [The Bachelorette] again if there was somebody I’m genuinely interested in.”

Viewers saw Greg form a bond with Katie Thurston, before an awkward conversation caused their relationship to take a turn. When the former Bachelorette, 30, didn’t reciprocate Greg’s feelings, the marketing sales representative chose to leave.

“I told my mom that you were The One. I was telling my whole entire family that. I truly felt that in my heart and wanted to express that to you. I expressed that I do love you. I felt like I was telling that to a stranger. I don’t know why,” he said during the August episode. “This whole entire time has felt like Katie to me, and that night, I was thinking that I was expressing my love to my future wife, and you didn’t even feel it. You just completely dismissed it in my eyes.”

Looking back at it now, Greg explained that he “needed the break” from the franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwp6H_0cxL9GG500
Greg Grippo and Katie Thurston ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I really needed to get back to just finding what was making me happy prior to the show. I’m in a really good spot now,” he added to Us.

Greg also admitted that he had some regrets when it came to his exit and final moment with Katie. The Washington native, for her part, has since split from Blake Moynes after getting engaged on the show.

“Obviously it was rough between us what happened in the end and I wish we could’ve left off on better terms,” Greg told Us. “I understand a lot of that fell on my shoulders and it’s warranted. I just have been learning from it all honestly and at the end of the day, we just weren’t supposed to be together.”

Greg, who hasn’t stayed in touch with Katie, noted that his “heart goes out” to his ex-girlfriend following her recent breakup.

“We haven’t spoken, honestly. I just wish the best for her,” he said on Saturday. “I know it’s probably pretty difficult what happened.”

Even though Greg wouldn’t rule out another attempt at love on reality TV, he is currently exploring the dating scene in New York City.

“I’m definitely in a place where I feel I’m ready to find my person,” he shared on Saturday. “Everyone in my family has found their person, everyone has three kids now, you know. I would never put any pressure on anybody or try to force anything, but I’m definitely open to it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison’s Fiancée Was ‘Blown Away’ By His ‘Romantic’ Proposal

Lauren Zima was reportedly ‘blown away’ with future hubby Chris Harrison’s romantic proposal and feels ‘blessed’ to have found her soul mate. Chris Harrison can kiss his bachelor days goodbye! The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, just proposed to Lauren Zima, 33, after three years of dating, and, according to a source close to the couple, Lauren was absolutely taken with the romantic way her hubby-to-be proposed. “Chris’s proposal to Lauren was the most romantic thing she could’ve ever imagined,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “It was every girl’s dream come true and she can’t believe how lucky she is.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Us Weekly

Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima After 3 Years of Dating: ‘The Next Chapter Starts Now!’

A bachelor no more! Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are officially engaged after three years of dating. The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, and the Entertainment Tonight personality, 33, announced the news via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “I love you @laurenzima,” the Perfect Letter author wrote alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. “The next chapter starts now!”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's Why Katie Thurston And Blake Moynes Reportedly Broke Up

On Monday Aug. 9, Bachelor Nation’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes were brimming with joy on Jimmy Kimmel Live as they celebrated their new engagement. But on Tuesday Oct. 26, less than three months after Moynes proposed to Thurston during the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, the fan-favorite couple announced they are splitting up. Thurston and Moynes shared this development on Instagram, where they issued identical statements asking for privacy as they work through their breakup.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#Reality Tv#Abc
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Finalize Divorce 1 Year After Announcing Split

Officially over. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have finalized their divorce after announcing their split last year, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. A final judgment for the former Bachelorette, 36, and the New York native, 44, was entered on October 7, meaning their divorce case was closed. The settlement agreement is confidential and was not filed with the court.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Has a New Boyfriend

New man alert! Andi Dorfman subtly debuted her new relationship on Wednesday, November 10. “Forever an ATL gal ❤️,” the former Bachelorette, 34, captioned a photo of herself hugging a man in an Atlanta Braves hat in Los Angeles via Instagram. While Dorfman didn’t spill too many details about her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Seemingly Unfollows Katie Thurston Over Thomas Jacobs Shade

Unsubscribing? After Katie Thurston threw some playful shade about Thomas Jacobs on Instagram, Becca Kufrin seemingly made it clear whose side she was on. The Minnesota native, 31, appeared to unfollow the season 17 Bachelorette, 30, who has been celebrating Taylor Swift‘s rerelease of Red through a “12 Days of Messy” series linking her former contestants to a song from the album.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Bennett Jordan Engaged?!

Is former Bachelorette star Bennett Jordan engaged? Keep reading to find out how the fan-favorite responded to the question from an Instagram follower. Missing in action on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. When Tayshia Adams sent Bennett Jordan packing, fans were sure he’d find his way to the beach....
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Spark Split Speculation As She Steps Out Without Engagement Ring

Did another Bachelor Nation relationship just bite the dust? Fans are speculating that Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark‘s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Michelle Young Spills Her Secrets to Having a ‘Beautiful Relationship’ After Feeling Ignored by Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

Knowing what she wants! After calling out her suitors for ignoring her during a group date, Michelle Young shared her simple tips for having a successful relationship. “Vulnerability is the not-so-secret password to a beautiful relationship,” the Minnesota native, 28, tweeted during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of the Bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Young Deals With Nayte and Chris S. Drama After Feeling ‘Unseen’

Her time to shine. Michelle Young struggled with feeling like her suitors were not making enough of an effort during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle kicked off the week with a one-on-one date with Martin. She was apprehensive about him after sending Jamie home in the previous episode because she knew the two men were close friends. Martin defended Jamie by saying he was still “a hell of a man” despite misleading Michelle about whether the other men questioned her character. She emphasized that she needed a partner who would trust her decisions and noted that it did not feel good that Martin doubted her.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Hannah Brown Hasn’t Spoken to Tyler Cameron in More Than 6 Months

Not just Peter! As Hannah Brown’s bombshell book revelation about her secret hookup with Peter Weber makes headlines, fans are anxiously waiting for answers about her post-Bachelorette relationship with Tyler Cameron, too. In God Bless This Mess, the 27-year-old author recalls wanting to pursue a relationship with Cameron, 28, after...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy