ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, Amarillo listed in nearly 200-ranked fast-food restaurants, LawnCare says

By Erica Pauda
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehCHQ_0cxL93rt00

LUBBOCK, Texas– A recent survey in an article by LawnStarter listed “2022’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers,” in which Lubbock and Amarillo made the list for.

This all came together for food lovers to enjoy with National Fast Food Day happening Tuesday, the article said.

The survey compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities based on access to fast food restaurants and food delivery services.

Although neither West Texas city did not make the top 10, they both made the cut in the nearly 200 cities listed.

Overall, Lubbock ranked 47 on the list, according to the survey, and Amarillo and Garland tied at 91.

Additionally, more than a dozen of Texas cities made the list, which is listed below:

  • Houston (2)
  • Austin (10)
  • San Antonio (14)
  • Frisco (25)
  • Dallas (36)
  • Plano (41)
  • Arlington (65)
  • Irving (75)
  • McKinney (84)
  • McAllen (99)
  • Fort Worth (107)
  • Corpus Christi (121)
  • Pasadena (126)
  • Brownsville (129)
  • El Paso (140)
  • Grand Prairie (161)
  • Killeen (178)
  • Mesquite (192)
  • Laredo (196)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3 new companies bringing employment to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance held a news conference Wednesday to announce three new companies coming to Lubbock. The companies will provide over 88 jobs and have a capital investment of $2.75 million. The employment opportunities will continue to grow now until 2026. “We’re excited that just these three companies are going […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Killeen, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Laredo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Plano, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Restaurants
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Texas City, TX
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Frenship ISD names Bryan Gerlich as new athletic director

WOLFFORTH, Texas– Frenship ISD named Bryan Gerlich its new athletic director Friday morning. Gerlich is currently the executive director of athletics at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, according to the school district’s website. He has held this position since May 2015. Gerlich previously served as an associate principal at Colleyville Heritage High School and has 17 years of […]
WOLFFORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Huge local case of cattle rustling under investigation, reward offered

PLAINS, Texas– The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday that an investigation was ongoing in reference to 1,000 head of missing cattle. A social media post provided a bit more information regarding the incident. “A $10,000 Cash Reward leading to the recovery of over 1000 head of missing cattle from [Jarrett] […]
PLAINS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food#Food Drink#National Fast Food Day#Irving#Nexstar Media Inc
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1K+
Followers
917
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy