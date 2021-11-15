ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Melee Mania will let you duke it out with your favorite Disney characters exclusively on Apple Arcade

By Evan Selleck
Cover picture for the articleApple Arcade is home to over 200 games right now. It’s a rotating library, but, even so, there is a lot of content to choose from on a subscription service that retails for $4.99 per month. What’s more, Apple and game developers keep working out deals to keep adding new titles....

allears.net

Now You Can Bring a Fan-Favorite Holiday Tradition Home From Disney World!

Disney World’s holiday celebrations looked a little different in 2020, but this year, many fan-favorite offerings and activities are returning to the parks and resorts. This includes things like the giant gingerbread displays at select hotels, the FULL Christmas parade at Magic Kingdom (only during Disney Very Merriest After Hours), and even the Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And, if you’re excited to welcome back the adorable wintry animal puppets, then you’re going to want to see what we found today!
Polygon

Disney Plus will let you watch IMAX versions of Marvel movies at home

Disney Plus will host select Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in IMAX. This announcement comes at the start of Disney’s weeklong event for the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus. The following MCU movies that will be available in the IMAX aspect ratio on Nov. 12: Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy,...
petpress.net

100+ Disney Rabbit Names: List of Names Inspired by Disney Characters

Disney has always been a great source of inspiration for us in the naming game. If you’re looking for Disney rabbit names, this list is for you!. Whether it’s a pet bunny or any other pet that you have, we’ve got 100+ Disney rabbit names to choose from. These Disney...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Removes Webpage For Fan-Favorite Store

At Walt Disney World Resort, some stores are more popular than others. One such shop is Disney Outfitters at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. This merchandise stop is filled with a variety of items, primarily apparel and accessories, for the whole family. In a strange twist of events, however, Disney has...
TVOvermind

10 of The Toughest Female Disney Characters

The movies have come a long way from showing women as the damsels in distress that they used to, and Disney is one of those that have changed their characters quite a bit over the years. It might have started happening a while ago, but the fact is that the women that are a part of the Disney family now are undeniably tough and have shown as much in their own movies over the past couple of decades and more. I know very well that including the Marvel characters would be a wise idea, but I did want to stay a little more traditional since some of these characters deserve a lot of attention and the Mouse House does deserve some credit for making these female characters into those that are capable of doing more than waiting for a prince to come and save them. These are the ladies that are bound and determined to do things on their own. With that said, here are ten of the toughest female Disney characters.
Trentonian

Your favorite Disney on Ice characters return to Trenton’s Cure Insurance Arena

TRENTON – Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends skates into CURE Insurance Arena from March 17 – 20, 2022. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever. Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time.
allears.net

Definitive Proof That Disney Characters Know How to Dance

There are plenty of places around Disney World where you can get your groove on like Atlantic Dance Hall, Disney Junior Dance Party, or the dance parties at After Hours events! Even if you’re not much of a dancer, you’ll want to watch out for the very BEST ones in Disney World — the characters!
disneyfoodblog.com

Find Out How YOU Can WIN A Disney World Vacation on Instagram!

With everything happening at the parks right now, from the 50th Celebration, Very Merriest After Hours, to the Disney+ day perks, the FOMO can get real for those who can’t make it to the parks. If you’re in need of some Disney holiday magic, want to see the 50th anniversary...
themeparktourist.com

Should You Trust Disney's New Genie Service to Plan Your Day at the Parks? We Tested It Out To See...

It’s a time for big changes at Disney parks. Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary is underway, pandemic precautions continue to slowly roll back, and most notably, Disney recently launched their somewhat complex new paid-Fastpass+ replacements, Genie+ and Individual Attraction Access. Hidden in the midst of these shifts, Disney slipped in...
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: How Many Characters Can You Spot in This Disney World Hotel’s Christmas Tree?

Happy Holidays everyone! As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, Disney World’s resort hotels are starting to decorate for the occasion. Whether you’re enjoying the Grand Floridian’s giant gingerbread house or the cozy woodsy vibes of Wilderness Lodge, each resort has something special to offer during the holiday season.
Gamespot

Starfield's Character Customization Will Let You Pick Your Own Pronouns

Several of Bethesda's biggest games are renowned for giving players a deep suite of character customization tools, and for the studio's upcoming interstellar RPG Starfield, that tradition is being kept alive and modernized. "Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here," said Bethesda creative director Todd...
NewsTimes

The First Disney-Pixar Battle Arena Game Is Coming to Apple Arcade

Who are the GOATs in the Disney and Pixar universes? You’ll soon be able to pit fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters against each other in “Disney Melee Mania,” coming exclusively to gaming subscription service Apple Arcade. In the upcoming game, each player chooses an iconic Disney or Pixar hero to...
