A 16-foot-tall steel and painted fiberglass sculpture of a superhero of color is standing triumphantly at The Battery in Manhattan. "The Great Debate" by artist Hebru Brantley is part of the artist’s "Flyboy" series, which explores what a superhero character of color would look like. His Flyboy characters are all inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviator pilots who fought in World War II, who carried out all successful missions and had the lowest loss records of all fighter groups. They all wear aviator goggles in tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO