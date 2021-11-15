Washington Football Team Pro Bowl DE Chase Young done for year with torn ACL

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is helped off the field by guard Brandon Scherff (75) after suffering an apparent injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at FedExField. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Young's season is officially over. On Monday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed that the defensive end has been diagnosed with a torn ACL (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport).

This was the feared outcome Sunday when Young went down with zero contact. Washington went on to beat the Buccaneers 29-19, but it’s a bittersweet victory given Monday’s news. The defense is now severely shorthanded up front, especially since Montez Sweat is still sidelined with a broken jaw.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, finished his first year with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He had 7.5-sacks last year. This season will end with just 1.5 sacks and 25 total stops.

“It’s definitely sad,” defensive tackle Jon Allen said on Sunday (via ESPN.com). “It’s going to be tough, but knowing Chase’s personality, knowing the way he works and the kind of guy he is, he’ll come back stronger than ever.”

Without Young and Sweat, Washington is left with James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, Bunmi Rotimi and rookie Shaka Toney at defensive end. The team will look to add another edge rusher to the mix this week as it gears up for Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers.