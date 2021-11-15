ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs man charged with repeatedly shoplifting from Walmart

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Um2tP_0cxL8HB100

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of David P. Hancock, 23, of Saratoga Springs. They say he has a history of stealing from Walmart.

Police said they responded to a larceny complain at the Wilton Walmart at about 8:21 p.m. on Saturday. Hancock had already been banned by the retailer, but they say they caught him stealing merchandise again.

Walmart purse theft under investigation

During the investigation, police said they discovered an active arrest warrant for Hancock. It had been issued by the Wilton Town Court for failure to appear on identical charges from a separate incident at the same store.

Hancock was charged with third-degree burglary, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor petit larceny.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Hancock, NY
Wilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#The Wilton Town Court
NEWS10 ABC

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide, involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy